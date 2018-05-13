David Cummings was an avid bike rider and was killed last month when a driver hit him from behind.

Tim Yates used to ride with Cummings and says that they are having two events this month -- a silent bike ride on May 16 to honor not only Cummings, but other cyclists who have been hurt or injured while riding and a memorial dedication on May 31.

“You know that's someone father, mother, son or daughter. We want to make sure to protect them,” said Yates.

On April 30, Yates' friend and fellow cyclist David Cummings was riding his bike home from work when a driver hit him from behind.

Cummings later died at the hospital.

Yates says he went to bike races with Cummings and his death shook the town.

“With his passing it has brought a little more cycling awareness,” said Yates.

Bikefriendlyatl, a nonprofit organization in Atlanta, is making a white bike called a ‘ghost bike’ as a memorial to be placed where a cyclist was hit.

The ghost bike will be placed on the side of the road near Fall Line Freeway where Cummings was hit.

Yates hopes that the memorial will remind drivers that they need to share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians.

“When you realize you know someone like that, it definitely drives it home, it could happen to anyone. I can’t help but think about what would happen to my wife and kids if it happened to me,” said Yates.

He is leading the first Ride of Silence in Sandersville on May 16.

It’s a completely silent bike ride to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling.

He says he will be thinking about Cummings and the other people who have been killed doing something they love.

