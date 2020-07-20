GHSA pushes start of football season back two weeks

Scrimmages will now replace the original start of football season

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association met Monday afternoon in a sports medicine advisory board meeting to discuss the plans for the 2020 football season and other fall sports.

Due to significant spikes of COVID-19 across the state, the results of the meeting pushed the start of the football season back two weeks.

Scrimmages will now replace the original start of the season on August 21 and August 28.

Based on the change, the first official games of the football season will tentatively take place on Labor Day weekend, Sep. 4 and 5.

The vote for a five-week playoff and full 10-game season was voted unanimously by GHSA board.

The official start of football practices is still on for Monday, July 27.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.