GHSA Region 1A private schools are moving to new athletic association

MACON, Ga. — Private schools in Georgia High School Association Region 1A announced Wednesday they’d be moving to a new athletic association in the next school year.

According to a news release, they’re going from GHSA to the Georgia Independent School Association, or GISA.

The six schools are: Deerfield-Windsor School (Albany), First Presbyterian Day School (Macon), Mount de Sales Academy (Macon), Stratford Academy (Macon), Strong Rock Christian School (Locust Grove) and Tattnall Square Academy (Macon).

The release is signed by the heads of school for all six schools and explains why they’re making the move.

“After discussion with the GHSA, GISA, and other schools across the state, the Region 1A private schools made this decision due to the changing landscape of the GHSA and in hopes of providing new opportunities for like-minded private schools across the state. The schools of Region 1A are thankful for their association with the GHSA and are eager to continue developing positive relationships with local public and private schools in their communities.”

Stratford Academy Athletic Director Mark Farriba said the following in an announcement to families:

"Stratford and our peer schools now feel sacrificing much of our independence to the GHSA is simply not in the best interest of our schools."

Families at each school will be notified as plans develop.