GHSA wrestling state championships return to Macon, providing economic boost

The event draws thousands to the Macon Centreplex each year

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association wrestling state championships are back in Macon.

Each year, the tournament draws thousands of people and a lot of dollars to the city.

You've heard of 'Dance Moms,' but what about 'Wrestling Dads?' Peachtree Ridge wrestling dad Dwayne Wilson might even be the star of the show.

"I used to play the sport, too," Wilson said.

He wrestled all through high school, but this week, the star is his son, Tyson.

"He was in martial arts before that and he decided he wanted to wrestle, so two years ago, and we've been at it ever since, going year round," Dwayne Wilson said.

Tyson Wilson is competing at the Georgia High School Association state wrestling championship. It's a three-day long event that brings thousands to Macon.

"We get large crowds, you know. Schools are here for two days, three days," said GHSA Associate Director Don Corr. "We've got different passes, they've got a one day pass, a two day pass, or you could buy the whole package for all three days, so a lot of people spend the whole three days here with us."

To get more specific, about 7,000 spectators, over 4,000 wrestlers and over 60 staff members, according to Corr. He says it's a team effort.

"Visit Macon and their leadership over there, Spectra Leadership... it's a group effort, the Marriott and all of them over there and all the hotels that help us out in the area," Corr said.

Corr says all those partners help make the stage come to life for young wrestlers and their families.

"I just love seeing him doing something positive. I always tell people, 'I don't mind coming to the matches, because you could be going somewhere else that wasn't so positive, and he's always been a good kid,'" Dwayne Wilson said.

Finals matches start Friday night and finish up on Saturday.

Tyson Wilson made it through to the next round on Friday afternoon. His dad says he has a good chance of taking home the state title.