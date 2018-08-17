Confessed murderer Stephen McDaniel went before a Richmond County judge in Augusta, Georgia to argue for a new trial Friday.

McDaniel pleaded guilty in 2014 to murdering and dismembering his neighbor and Mercer Law School classmate Lauren Giddings in 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

In February, McDaniel filed a 73-page document in Richmond County Superior Court, arguing that his constitutional rights were violated throughout the investigation and pre-trial process.

In shackles and a white jumpsuit, McDaniel represented himself before Judge John Flythe.

He argued investigators on the scene documented that he was verbally unresponsive and 'staring off into space,' and did not allow him to be cleared by medical staff before asking for consent to search his apartment, where investigators gathered evidence they planned to use against him in trial.

He argued this, in addition to his former attorneys' failure to dispute the matter in court, caused him to have an improper trial.

Although McDaniel planned to question more than a dozen witnesses according to court documents, only three out of five people subpoenaed showed up.

Subpoenas were served to McDaniel's former lawyers Frank Hogue and Floyd Buford, Macon District Attorney David Cooke, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Scott Malcor, and Woody Marshall.

Marshall's subpoena was quashed, and Cooke was not present. Hogue, Buford, and Malcor were also subpoenaed by Attorney Daniel Hamilton, who is arguing against McDaniel.

McDaniel argued his legal research was intercepted by the District Attorney's office.

But in her testimony, Malcor said although she was aware of McDaniel's legal research, she did not read, see or have any interest in it.

Malcor did say the account of McDaniel's transient state at the time would've 'absolutely' been turned over to the court.

Hamilton questioned Malcor, running through McDaniel's indictments and recounting details of the case.

McDaniel asked Buford about his transient state, and Buford said McDaniel was verbally unresponsive when he was first hired to represent him.

An effort was made to contact Cooke, but Judge Flythe explained to McDaniel his subpoena was for production of evidence, not for Cooke himself.

Judge Flythe went on to say the court had all the necessary documents and McDaniel agreed that Malcor would speak in his place.

