How Perry native Giles Amos went from walk-on to NFL draft prospect

A former Central Georgia prep standout is one step closer to achieving his goals of playing in the league

PERRY, Ga. — The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and a former Central Georgia prep standout is one step closer to achieving his goals of playing in the league.

Perry native Giles Amos talks about his journey to becoming an NFL draft prospect.

"I'm going to give you a look at my view right now. I'm in Waikiki, Hawaii enjoying the view, man. It's awesome," Amos said.

Amos was a long way from his hometown of Perry while preparing for the NFL draft a week ago by playing in the Hula Bowl, a post-season college football all-star game held annually in Hawaii. It's a dream that's coming true.

"It's kind of cool just to reflect back on my journey of how I got here, getting an opportunity to even compete for a spot in the NFL, looking back to my senior year when I didn't even have any scholarship offers," he said.

Amos was a star triple threat athlete for Westfield, helping the Hornets win back-to-back state football titles in 2013 and 2014. He wanted to continue his career playing football. The chances seemed slim, but his faith was not.

"A lot of it is thanks to the people around me and all the support I've received from Westfield and Middle Georgia area. I remember being a skinny lanky high school football player at Westfield," Amos said.

The road traveled wasn't easy. After high school, he was awarded a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Alabama.

He wasn't seeing any playing time early, but was a part of an SEC championship team and even a national championship season.

Amos wasn't satisfied. He continued to work and the reserve tight end ultimately earned a scholarship.

"Going against the best competition everyday doesn't make it easy, but when you go against other people it makes it easier. That really made me the football player I am and I'm forever in debt to that university," he said.

His playing time at Alabama was limited, but he made the most of things with two starts and a dozen appearances in games his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons.

He decided to grad-transfer to Central Arkansas his final year of eligibility to give himself a better chance of playing more quality minutes.

His plan worked. He caught 15 passes for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns while also being named to the third team all Sunbelt Conference Honors.

"It's important to win, but at the same time, the day it stops being fun is the day it's over, you know, and I had so much fun this year it was awesome and it was just great all around," Amos said.

Now as he prepares to make an impression with a potential NFL franchise during his pro day and in the combine, Amos says he feels optimistic about the future despite the odds.

"I love being the underdog because that's all I've ever been my whole life. People tell me it only takes one person to like you to get that opportunity, so I keep remembering that," he said.

Going forward, he offers advice to others striving for the next level to see it through.

"Competition is healthy and I think in a culture we are in nowadays, some people like to run away from the competition. Everybody wants somebody who will fight rather than run. I just tell people that you've got to stick with it. It's gonna be tough it's not going to be easy. Nothing worth having is," Amos said.

After the Hula Bowl in January, Giles returned to Tuscaloosa to continue training while awaiting his pro day later this spring and then the 2021 NFL draft.

The NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland Ohio, beginning April 29 and ending on May 1.