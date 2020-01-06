MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A girl is in the hospital after being seriously injured in a boating accident on Lake Sinclair.

Milledgeville Fire Chief William Collier says the girl was thrown off a tube as she was getting towed behind a boat.

Another boater behind them did not see her and drove over her.

Collier says the girl’s leg was severed at the ankle.

She was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Collier did not say the girl's age.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

