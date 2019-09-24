WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show gears up for take-off at Robins Air Force Base this weekend, 10-year-old Madison Conn thinks back to her first air show experience.

"It was just a lot of fun. It was really crowded, which is definitely what I expected, but I loved it," Conn said.

Now, her passion for planes goes beyond words.

"We were looking around at planes, I told my dad, 'when you know I'm interested in something my jaw drops.' Every time I see a plane this is what my mouth does," Conn said, before dropping her jaw.

There is one group in particular that truly takes her breath away. That group of planes is the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

"They were just a plane we just always talked about, so it was just always that one plane that stuck in my head that was always my favorite," Conn said.

She says they stuck out to her due to the mesmerizing performance.

"They just went straight up and right over everyone's heads," Conn said. "It was very, kind of magical."

Madison will once again see the perfectly precise tricks they perform this weekend at the air show.

Conn says she may not have the guts to pilot one of the jets, but she would love to help make them fly.

"If I had a shot to actually work on planes, I would totally take it, because at the same time you would have to learn how all the stuff works, and I wouldn't mind learning. I wouldn't mind at all. It sounds super fun," Conn said.

Until then, she will keep writing up her own personal flight plan. Her flight plan that will include keeping her eyes to the skies when the Thunderbirds come to town.

Conn says besides getting to work with planes every day, her dad who works at Robins plays a big role in why she some day hopes to work on base.

The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show takes place September 28 and 29. Click here for more information.

