Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sends 'camp-in-a-box' across the US

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sent boxes to girl scouts in Georgia, Texas, Virginia, California and more.

MACON, Ga. — Summer camps everywhere have shut down due to COVID-19, but one organization has found a way to send camp right to campers doorsteps.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia came up with an idea to send camp -- in a box -- to Girl Scouts across the U.S.

Program Manager Alyse Gurak says camp-in-a-box was their "answer" to staying connected with girls without an in-person summer camp.

The idea came from "fearless" leader, Outdoor Programming Director Keli Berkman, when the council had to act fast to figure out how to come together without physically coming together in April.

According to Gurak, camp season is early and their summer camps were pretty much booked up before the pandemic, so the team offered Camp Outside the Box to scouts.

"I think a lot of parents are really feeling the pressure right now, having their kids home all the time. So, kind of giving girls something they can do that's constructive that also kind of allows them to feel connected to the greater Girl Scouts organization, not just our council, but outside of this council. I think it's been very helpful," Gurak said.

There were six different themed boxes girls could get that were full of activities along with supplies and directions, personalized mail from Camp Counselors, a t-shirt and more.

Box themes ranged from STEM to movies to bear necessities.

YouTube videos demonstrating how to do a craft or activity were performed by camp counselors.

"They can kind of get that one-on-one girl time, in the most available way possible," Gurak said.

The boxes went all over the U.S. after girls and their parents heard about the opportunity to have camp in their living rooms.

"We opened it up to people who had not signed up for camp, so we had girls sign up from all around the country," Gurak said. "Boxes were open and on the Girl Scouts of the United States website."

Over 400 were ordered and shipped, with the last shipment going out Wednesday.

"Some families bought more than one box for their girls," Gurak said.

Not only were the boxes full of fun stuff, but the actual box itself could be made into something like a tent or school bus, depending on the theme.

Gurak says they've received "glowing" reviews on the boxes and they plan to do it again next year, even if they're able to have in-person camps.

"We've been able to serve more girls than we ever have," she said.

Girl scouts in California, Virginia, Texas, Florida and more were able to camp at home.

Every box included a patch, which had to be redesigned because of coronavirus.

The patch has a bear and a girl practicing social distancing around a camp fire, wearing masks.

Gurak says that the pandemic made them think outside the box. The council knew they would need to offer their scouts a way to connect and keep busy while the world stays home.

"Camp is a very important part of the Girl Scout tradition," Gurak said. "It was never really an option to not step up and meet the girls' needs."

RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.