Here's how you can donate Girl Scout cookies to troops, frontline workers

GSHG has allowed people to order cookies for military members in previous years, but this year they are including healthcare workers

MACON, Ga. — It's everyone's favorite season -- no, not winter -- but Girl Scout cookie season!

This year, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia decided to include frontline healthcare workers in "Operation Cookies from Home," which sends cookies to the troops.

CEO Sue Else says it's been a difficult year for everyone, but the decision to expand the project to include healthcare heroes was an easy one.

"We just have seen, as everyone has, how this pandemic has been unfolding all year and these people have just been working tirelessly, and just deserve a little bit of goodness," Else said. "It's just a little Girl Scout thank you!"

She says it's a great way to support the Girl Scouts and our nation's heroes, who have put themselves in harm's way to protect others.

In order to send cookies to military members or healthcare workers, click here to find a Girl Scout and ask her about the option to send them cases. They will be distributed after the deadline on March 19.

You can buy anything from 1/2 a case at $24 to 10 full cases at $480.

"It's really an important part of what we do. So many people take advantage of this," Else said. "It's a pretty amazing thing."

Another way you can support the Girl Scouts is to participate in the #CookieChallenge. The way you do it, is to get a Girl Scout cookie of your choice, place it on your forehead and get it to your mouth without using your hands. If you can't do it in under one minute, you donate $25 to GSHG.