Girls got to be princesses during tea party at the Hay House

All proceeds from the event went to benefit the Miss Macon Scholarship Fund.

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, several girls got to participate in a tea party fit for a princess. 

From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. girls from as 5 to 12-years-old could dine with state royalty Miss Georgia Karson Pennington and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Megan Wright. 

It happened over at the Historic Hay House on Georgia Avenue. 

Miss Macon Terra Schiphof was also in attendance. She crowned Kairi Duncan to be Miss Macon Princess. She will get to go with Miss Macon to future events and outings. 

"I can educate myself and further my education. It allows me to get out into my community and give back to the communities that have helped shape me and also is an opportunity for me to better myself as a person," she said. 

Miss Macon's platform is called 'Yes, You Can,' showing people how to see positivity in failure. 

