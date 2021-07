They raised $567 in just a few hours

MACON, Ga. — Two nine-year-old Macon girls have spent their Saturday making a difference.

Lily Franco and Landri Edwards put together a lemonade stand to raise money for Walker Bethune, who was struck by lightning last weekend.

They raised five hundred and sixty-seven dollars in just a couple of hours.

The two girls will be starting 4th grade at Stratford Academy this upcoming school year.