'Without the stress of the tent': 'Glamp' ground approved in southeast Macon-Bibb County

Aerin and Joshua Flournoy say they want to help families create precious memories while camping without the hassle of a tent.

MACON, Ga. — If you like the idea of camping, but not the idea of being outside all night, a Locust Grove couple hopes their new Macon business might be the answer: a luxury campground for 'glamping.'

It's not your normal childhood campsite experience.

They'll have cabins for people to rent, but their main claim to fame is some futuristic 'geodomes' that almost look like igloos.

"I spent a lot of time as a child outside, and that's where I created some of my fondest memories. But I do not like to sleep near bugs," said Aerin Flournoy, one of the owners.

She and her husband Joshua want to help families create outdoor memories, but without the hassle of camping.

Enter 'glamorous camping' or 'glamping,' for short.

"It's without the stress of the tent, or without any bugs getting in. So you're inside, but you get to be outside in nature too," Aerin Flournoy said.

Macon-Bibb's Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the plans for Evergreen at Ocmulgee Boulevard at their Monday meeting. The glamp-ground will go at 5680 Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

"It's going to be a very nice modern feel. Great furniture. So people can go out and explore nature and also have a good time, you know, being able to camp with family and friends," Joshua Flournoy said.

The couple plans to have more than a dozen places for people to rent through Airbnb or VRBO. Their main reason for choosing Macon is the city's newfound place in the national spotlight.

"Macon is just rich in culture, rich in history," Joshua said. "So, we just figured, 'Why not Macon?'"

They plan to partner with downtown businesses and big tourist spots like the Tubman Museum and Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. They say the location is smart for business.

It's also personal for Aerin Flournoy.

"My ancestors used to be here," she said. "My great, great grandmother was a part of the Creek Nation."

That's how they knew Macon was the place to be. With full approval, they'll move forward with their plans to give families precious memories, as Aerin Flournoy unlocks a family history of her own.