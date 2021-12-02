$70M glove plant could be headed to Sandersville, bringing almost 300 jobs

The company plans to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), including disposable gloves.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville's city council is scheduled to consider a deal Monday that could bring a $70 million plant to town and nearly 300 jobs.

According to the council's agenda, a company named Redstone Investments Group wants to build the 200,000-square-foot plant at the Fall Line East Industrial Park.

The company plans to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), including disposable gloves.

Under a proposed agreement between Redstone and Washington County officials, the county's development authority would own the site and lease it to Redstone.

The development authority would also provide more than $1 million in incentives, including $300,000 in grants to help with site costs and helping to build a rail spur that would serve the plant. Washington County would also reduce property taxes on the plant for its first 15 years.

According to the agreement, the county and Redstone hope to close on the deal by next May, begin construction in 2022, and open the plant sometime in 2023.

Redstone aims to hire 150 people in the plant's first year and 296 by the third.

By phone, G. William Curtis of Redstone told 13WMAZ they're developing the project on behalf of a company called Shield Technology, run by three Georgia women.