'Gloves not Guns' boxing event invites Macon youth to join 'positive gang'

The goal of the event is to get the youth to put on gloves and participate in an amateur boxing belt event.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is finding a way to continue to combat gun violence in the city.

Earnest Butts Jr. Promotions will be hosting a "Gloves not Guns" event in south Macon.

The goal of the event is to get the youth to put on gloves and participate in an amateur boxing belt event.

Anyone from the age of 8 to 34 will able to participate by weight class and experience.

Butts says the whole idea comes from Chicago, and he's convinced the event will help get guns off the street.

"It's a way out -- come join a team, come join a positive gang. You're being tough, but you're being honest, you know what I mean? You're not picking up a gun, you're not scared. You're going to make the newspaper, but it's going to be positive," Butts said.

The registration fee is $20.