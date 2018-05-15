Tuesday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, where many will remember the fallen officers who died in the line of duty.

To fallen officers Sonny King, Will Robinson, Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica, Georgia Military College Students and staff gathered to remember their sacrifice and service.

“We pause this week to thank our law enforcement officials who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Bill Caldwell, President of Georgia Military College. “Today we remember them and reflect on the impact they had in our community.”

Several officers sat in on the ceremony to honor their brothers in blue on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

During the ceremony, Georgia Military College announced its plans to add a new tuition discount for all law enforcement officers.

Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is the first officer to enroll under the new program. “

It's really been a blessing to me and my family. I'm most likely going to be the Bachelor graduate when I finish,” said Deason. “It's just an opportunity to finish what I started. They made it feasible -- monetarily.”

Caldwell says all law enforcement officers will receive a 10 percent discount on tuition and officers can take courses online.

“The ability to reach out and provide that special kind of service is exciting to us,” said Caldwell.

And it's exciting for Deason, who says this program is allowing him to be more of a role model both in the community and at home.

“I'm a father of two daughters that I expect to finish high school and finish college. I must do that as well and lead by example. That's what this program allows me to do.”

© 2018 WMAZ