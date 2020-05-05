MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Military College Preparatory School is planning on face-to-face instruction for summer school starting June 1.

In a news release, the school says it’s an opportunity to gradually open the campus for in-seat instruction in a controlled environment since only 15-20 students are expected to be attending.

They have requirements that every student and faculty member will have to meet before entering the campus each day.

They include: a temperature check, hand sanitation and a questionnaire.

Once they are inside the buildings, masks and gloves will be available for both students and faculty, social distancing will be enforced, and there will be additional cleaning.

Wendy Smith, RN, the Director of GMC Health Services will also be on campus to monitor and assist.

Right now, all GMC Junior College Campuses are open to students by appointment only and all college classes will be taught in a remote format during the summer quarter.

