MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For some, National Decision Day came down to choosing a college or university. For others, the decision was a little more difficult.

"Applying to an academy is like applying to four different colleges because there's so many steps you have to take -- the physical aspect, applying for nominations, all of that," says senior Anna Caldwell.

Caldwell got accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where her father went and her brother is currently enrolled, but she decided to go a different route.

"The Air Force Academy, I think it suits my personality better. I'm excited to branch out and try something new and make my own way, pave my own path."

Her mother, Stephanie, says the entire family is supportive of this choice.

"My husband went out to visit the Air Force Academy for work and actually was so impressed with the Academy and had never been there before and he's actually the one who suggested that she look at it and consider it an option," she says.

While Caldwell will be flying high, one fellow graduate is enlisting in the Army.

"My mom, she put me through GMC for six years and it was hard watching her struggle. She was a single parent and I didn't wanna put her through another four years, so I just wanted to go to the military and get a college degree in there," says senior Jamon Butts.

His entire family showed up to signing day in their best Army fatigue in support.

Among the 82 graduates, there was over $1 million received in scholarships. The seniors will also be going to over 20 colleges across the country.