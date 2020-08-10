GMC, Salvation Army partner to provide computers for public use in Milledgeville

Five computers were donated and are now available for use.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Military College and Salvation Army have came together to donate and install computers for public use in Milledgeville.

The goal of the donation was to make sure people who may not have a computer in their home will have access to technology.

Five computers were donated and are now available for use.

Director of the Milledgeville Salvation Army Cynthia Edwards says many kids don't have the technological resources needed to adequately learn at home.

She says computers are vital in society today.

"It's important because here again it's our way of life now, so the computers are just like a book in the old days because all the information is stored on the computer. So, it's vital to get the information out so that we can be able to service the community," Edwards said.

She says they are grateful to have partnered with GMC to better the community.