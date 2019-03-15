MACON, Ga. — The Peach County community is backing a sheriff's office captain after a severe car accident sent him to the hospital. Sabrina Burse found out what happened and how the officer is doing.

His friends, coworkers, and people in the Peach County community are wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Just looking at the vehicle, I wouldn't have even thought that he would have made it out of there alive," said Lynn Eason, assistant jail administrator at the Peach County Sheriff's Office.

Eason says he is relieved Peach County Sheriff's Captain Tony Trice is still alive after a car accident sent him to the hospital at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

"God showed him favor. I know that he's a God-fearing man and he has really been blessed," said Eason.

Sergeant Craig Smith with the Georgia State Patrol post in Perry says four cars were involved. He says Trice was driving this 2004 Crown Victoria when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driver hit him from behind. The accident happened on Friday around 2:45 p.m. on GA-7 near the Dogwood Drive intersection.

"He was just very calmly telling them, 'I think my arms are broken,'" said Deese.

He was right. Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Trice has two broken arms, a broken pelvis, and bruised lungs.

"People are calling checking on him wanting to see if there is anything they can do," said Deese.

That came with an outpouring of support on Facebook from the Peach County community. Donna Culpepper posted, "Prayers for complete healing and comfort for his family."

Sheriff Deese says he's glad the accident wasn't worse.

"Captain Trice is one of those that always wears his seat belt. Had he not had his seat belt on here during this accident, we would probably be talking a different story here," said Deese.

The sheriff is ready to have Captain Trice back.

"They don't make many Tony Trices out there that are willing to get in law enforcement," said Deese.

Sheriff Deese says Trice is now at the hospital in Peach County and will hopefully start rehab soon. Sergeant Smith with Perry State Patrol says they issued the driver of the pickup truck a citation for following too closely.