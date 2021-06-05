GoFundMe put up for Macon boy set to receive cancer treatment in Tennessee

Here's a story that comes straight from the heart.

MACON, Ga. — Friends, family and classmates came together to support a Central Georgia kid fighting cancer.

Jackson Hall was diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoma at age of 11.

He begins treatment next week at the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, so families drove by his house to encourage him before his treatment.

Jackson's parents says they are overwhelmed by the support.

"I just want to thank everybody for all of the love and support, and we are just grateful, and we ask for lots of prayers for our special little boy. He is just a God-send and we've been inundated with just love and support from all over the community," Aimee Hall, Jackson's mother, said.

Hall says they are appreciative to the community for the support.

"While there's no way that we can ever say how grateful we are for those of you out there, just know that we love you and we thank you so much,"

If you would like to support the Hall family, Jackson's little league team set up a gofundme page.