WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some people in Houston County have been waking up to a surprise on their lawns this week.

Precision South Gymnastics Academy is raising awareness and money to fight childhood cancer and they are using golden toilets to do it.

“It's definitely an attention getter,” Organizer Tracy Gonzalez said.

She said the group got the idea from Pinterest and thought it would be a fun and simple way to raise money



Gonzalez said they started raising money for cancer organizations in 2013 when a mom at the gym was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Three years ago, they decided money should go directly to local families who are dealing with cancer.

The annual fundraiser has grown every year. Gonzalez says they raised $18,000 last year and divided it among four families.

Gonzalez said this is the first year they have had the toilets, and she never imagined they would have such a big fan base.

Tracy Gonzalez

“We didn't realize how high the demand would be. People are texting people 'How do I get this toilet?’, ‘I want to send it to so-and-so,’ ‘How do I get it to my house?',” she said.



The rules are pretty simple. For $10, they will come pick up the toilet. For $20, you can choose who it goes to next. For $30, you can make sure it never comes back to your lawn again.

Gonzalez said so far, people have only taken the $30 option.



The toilets have already raised over $500 for the three children battling cancer the gym is sponsoring this year.



Gonzalez said she has a team go by the houses every night at 10 p.m. to pick up the toilet and drop it off at the next house.

Tracy Gonzalez

The demand for the toilet has gotten so big, the gym will start putting out a second one at local businesses.

Precision South's fundraiser event is on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$10 gets you into the silent auction, cartwheel-a-thon, raffles and exhibitions from the cheer, dance, and gymnastics teams.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: 7th Street Salvage holds Fall Market

RELATED: Central Georgia hospitals collect hundreds of pounds of medication for take back event

RELATED: Veterans High School celebrates 10 years