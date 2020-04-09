The Mary Elizabeth Golf Tournament is a big fundraiser. Last year alone, they raised more than $50,000 for childhood cancer research.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a lot of sporting activities, but at least one is going on as scheduled.

It's the Mary Elizabeth Memorial Golf Tournament, inspired by young cancer patient Mary Elizabeth Parrs, and the organizer, her grandfather Joe Posey, is hoping for the best turnout yet.

The words she uttered five years ago before she passed away still resonate with her grandfather.

"She told her mother if she had to die it would be OK because it could help others, and so I've taken those words to heart and I spend a lot of time raising money for childhood cancer," Posey said.

The Mary Elizabeth Golf Tournament is a big fundraiser. Last year alone, Posey said they raised more than $50,000 for childhood cancer research. He hopes to raise at least that amount, maybe even more, this year.

The tournament tees off at the Houston Lake Country Club in Perry on September 14 with safety in mind.

"The club as been very diligent in keeping the carts clean, disinfected. If people feel uncomfortable riding with another person, they can ride in a cart by themselves. We're very careful about close contact and this type of thing," says Posey.

It'll be a good opportunity for golfers to work on their short game and also help this grandfather with his long game of finding a cure for childhood cancer.