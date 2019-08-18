MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A house fire Saturday in Monroe County took the lives of an elderly couple who were found inside the home.

87-year-old Morris Adair and his 91-year-old wife, Virginia, moved into a brand new home on Strickland Loop in Forsyth around the same time as their neighbor, Jim Caneup.

"Great guy, I think he's a decorated Vietnam veteran. Good, Christian people," said Caneup.

They built their houses around the same time, not too long ago.

"It's like, 'how does a two-year-old home catch fire?' So of course I'm sure they're investigating it," Caneup said.

Flames caused a grass fire that threatened the house next door. The man living there said he went outside after hearing what sounded like gunshots, saw smoke, and called 911.

"Fire trucks, and all this going on, and we didn't hear anything. We slept right through it and the only way we found out was my daughter called," said Caneup.

Shane Cook with the fire department says they got the call just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. He said the Adairs died on scene, and the house was destroyed.

"Tough as it was on him, with his wife being bedridden and tended to her needs, I hated to see him go like that. That's a bad way to have to go," Caneup said.

Family members were coming in and out of the property all day.

The Adairs' grandson, Marshall, said the family would not speak on camera, and asked not to go on the property to get footage of the house.

Cook says they're still working to find how the fire started.