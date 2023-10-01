Georgia Bulldogs fans on the hunt for merch after national championship win

Bulldogs merch is flying off the shelves and some stores were preparing for the win and sales since Monday night.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s a good day to be a Dawg!

The Georgia Bulldogs are now back-to-back national champions. The Dawgs are scheduled to make it back to Athens around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

After they chewed up and spit out the TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 rout, folks in Central Georgia are on the hunt for UGA merch.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple of stores to talk about how sales are going and to see the demand for all things red-and-black.

About 15 minutes after the game, we had shirts up ready to go, and the doors open and customers coming in,” says Myra Yansom, Academy Sports + Outdoors store director in Warner Robins.

Yansom says they reopened Monday night to welcome folks eager to celebrate the win.

"The line last night was past Genji's, but we got everybody in and out pretty quickly. It was about 1 a.m. when we locked our doors. Through the register, we were just shy of 1,000 people,” explains Yansom.

On Tuesday morning, Yansom says about 50 people were waiting for the store to open. She says they had 7,000 pieces of merch ready to sell Monday.

“What you see here is what we have left now. A couple of shirts have already sold out. This shirt I'm wearing now was the first one to sell out,” she explains. “We've got about 6,000 pieces coming in this week.”

Jordan Harris-Johnson is a manager at Hibbett Sports in Perry.

“We've been selling this whole week on Bulldogs merchandise, and we've been getting phone calls,” she says.

Harris-Johnson says their phone has been ringing from people looking for red-and-black gear. She says they're expecting their shipment soon.

"I wanna say 40 to 60 pieces of attire with hats, shirts,” she says.

Harris-Johnson says she has no doubt they will sell out.

“I'm pretty sure when the merchandise does come in from UPS, it will.”

Tonnie Julian is a big Bulldogs fan.

"Ever since I can remember,” she laughs.

Julians says she walked in the store for something else, but the merch caught her eye.

“I was like, ‘OK, I gotta have something.’ I asked my husband, ‘Do you like long sleeves or short sleeves?’ I may get both,” she says.

Julian says the Bulldogs mean a lot to her and she wants to represent!

"It supports the fans and it supports the college, and just putting the name out there and everything.”