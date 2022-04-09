x
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans

On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family. 

2. Fort Valley State University research team bringing awareness to health and water

Fort Valley State University is using research they've found to advance the quality of water in the community and bring better-quality foods with better prices to local markets.

3. Warner Robins fish market facing hard times keeps doors open thanks to community

After sharing a Facebook post saying they will have to close their doors, the Warner Robins community came to keep them open.

4. Warner Robins firefighters to host annual golf tournament for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

This year, the Warner Robins Fire Department wants to raise at least $100,000, if not more, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "If you see us holding a boot out at Walmart, if you see us out at Kroger, please donate. I know everybody is going through a rough time right now and finances are tough for people, but it really does go a long way for these kids," Patrick Mobley said.

5. Firefighters save 28 horses in Cherokee County after machinery catches fire inside barn

 Nearly 30 horses were saved from a potentially dangerous fire this week when Cherokee County firefighters arrived on scene to prevent the fire from spreading. The county's fire and emergency service posted about the episode on Facebook. It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on Putnam Ford Drive.

