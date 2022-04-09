Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

A look back on the week that was!

On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.

Fort Valley State University is using research they've found to advance the quality of water in the community and bring better-quality foods with better prices to local markets.

After sharing a Facebook post saying they will have to close their doors, the Warner Robins community came to keep them open.

This year, the Warner Robins Fire Department wants to raise at least $100,000, if not more, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "If you see us holding a boot out at Walmart, if you see us out at Kroger, please donate. I know everybody is going through a rough time right now and finances are tough for people, but it really does go a long way for these kids," Patrick Mobley said.