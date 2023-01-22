Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

A look back on the week that was!

Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.

Alligator farmer and pastor Nathan Wells said he drove seven hours from his hometown in Louisiana Tuesday morning with $20,000 in his hand. Never visiting Griffin before, Wells said he called a reptile taxidermist to see what areas were hit the hardest. “I called them this morning to pinpoint some areas to go to," Wells said. The alligator farmer said after hearing the news about those impacted by recent storms, he felt called to "bless them." “You cannot describe the number of blessings you get from giving," Wells added.

A Georgia man with terminal cancer is raising money, but not for himself. Andrew Kuzyk said his final wish is to get a wheelchair for his dog, Champ, who was born with no front legs. Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the wheelchair. He said he and his wife were unable to afford one, as they'd spent nearly everything they had on his numerous medical bills.

Daron Kline is described as a hard worker, caring, and unique. It was no surprise that the care and love he showed would return to him. "We're doing a benefit's show for Daron Kline," Brandon Lawler, owner of JBA Macon said. In October, Kline was diagnosed with late-stage liver failure. Kline worked at Kudzu Seafood Company on Poplar Street. He had to stop working to focus on his health. His friends and family put together a show at JBA to raise money for him. Lawler says helping Kline is exciting.

Thanks to a donation from the Roswell Orangetheory Fitness, every police and fire station in Roswell is getting new fitness equipment. "It's a high stress environment, a high stress job," said Deputy fire chief Shane Dobson. “Physical exercise gives us an outlet for that stress, and it's something that's important to us, too. There's not enough importance that could be put on the physical aspect of this job. But as far as like a large commercial treadmill, we don't typically have that kind of equipment.”