Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 1-8)

A look back on the week that was!

Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, a nonprofit for children in troubled homes. He said these fundraisers help keep the youth in a safe place. "These are not troubled children." Leathers says. "These are children that come from troubled environments."

The Atlanta Braves granted a wish to FPD middle-schooler Jackson Hall earlier this summer before one of their home games, and it was a dream come true for the 12-year-old after a two-month nightmare of recovery just a year ago.

Thursday morning, the State Department of Education announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the department says it passed 84 percent this year. That means more than 5 out 6 rising ninth-graders graduate within four years. One Bibb County School, also set a record. Central High School set a new county graduation rate of 90.14 percent.

The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6126 return this year for their 33rd Georgia National Fair. They raise money for veterans just like themselves. Fresh ribeye steak sandwiches are served hot and ready for the hundreds of thousands of people who make their way out each year. "Whether they're handing food out the window, whether they are working the cash register, or cooking steaks on the grill, you get to meet veterans coming through the window who say 'I served in' this, or 'I served in' this way. We can get them to become a member of the Veterans of Foreign War right there as they speak," Laughlin said.