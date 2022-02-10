Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

A look back on the week that was!

In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.

A unique program in Gwinnett County is helping inmates and shelter dogs both get another shot at a new life. Operation: Second Chance aims to give inmates a purpose along with a new set of skills to help them once they're released. It also cares for dogs that may have been surrendered, abandoned, neglected and have nowhere else to go.

The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.

Parents and football players came to see the unveiling of the new places student-athletes will train in at Twiggs County Middle-High School. Athletic director Irady Perry says this was a project they started on last summer. "We just want to motivate all our students, and it's not just for our student-athletes it's for all our students in our weight room, so we just want to give them a major shout out and for everybody in our community to come take a look and enjoy what we have to offer," Perry said.

A Macon fourth-grader, Ja'kayla Hardy, was recognized on the field at halftime during the Rutland High School football game Thursday night. She earned the "Hurricane Hero" award. "It's called 'caring,' you helping people," Hardy said.

On Saturday, Mercer students from the Engineering honors program and the Tift College of Education hosted their annual 'Go Baby Go' build. The students modified battery powered cars for children with limited mobility, and were split into teams, each with a car to modify. Together, they helped over 16 families at the event.