A look back on the week that was!

A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.

It's been 8 years since Bennett and Fran Norris lost their son, Michael Norris in the line of duty. They say they try not to remember the day he passed but remember the good times. The family says their son was fun to be around and they know he is watching over them. The annual ATV ride was September 17.

Will Pugh is a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Last year, he and his wife were in Atlanta for a wedding. Pugh told 13WMAZ, he likes to visit thrift stores and antique shops while traveling. He stopped at thrift store in Covington and a stack of paintings caught his attention. He says the bright colors and signature was what drew him to a painting by Keith Bankston.

Students and teachers at Heard Elementary spent Thursday celebrating International Dot Day. International Dot Day started when the author Peter H. Reynolds wrote a book called 'The Dot. The book was meant to inspire children to build confidence and courage in their artwork by starting with just a dot.

The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.