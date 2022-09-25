Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)

A look back on the week that was!

A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.

As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration. The Tubman Museum awarded him their highest honor Sunday evening for that.

A Braves fan from South Carolina was surprised by his hospice nurse with tickets to his first game, according to a video posted by the center on Monday. Don McCorkle is a patient at a PruittHealth Hospice Center in Columbia. He's also a former baseball player who loves the Braves. This was one of the first things Hannah Burris, the hospice's administrator and nurse, realized.

NASA awarded $1 million grants to four projects nationwide and one of them belongs to a Mercer professor. The grants aim to increase accessibility for schools under-served and underrepresented in STEM. It was computer engineering professor Anthony Choi's curriculum he worked on that caught NASA's attention. Choi says he wanted to be proactive and get ahead of the curve. His curriculum would put put machine learning and artificial intelligence in the hands of k-12 students.

He's a Central Georgia athlete gearing up to check off his dream--playing in Sanford Stadium. You may remember CJ Harris, a Warner Robins High School student athlete who took cannabis oil to combat epileptic seizures. "His dream was to go play football at Auburn, that's where he wanted to be a veterinarian and everything so they gave him a preferred walk-on," his dad Curtis Harris said.