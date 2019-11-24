MACON, Ga. — 1. Georgia brothers raise funds for cancer patients and their families after losing their own father

Three years ago, four brothers lost their father to cancer. Now they've started BBQure Brothers for others in similar situations for their medical bills.

2. Monroe County Animal Shelter holds microchipping event

People could chip their pets for just $15 at the gathering.

3. Macon Rotary Clubs partner with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to give up to 1,000 families a turkey

Members of the Rotary Clubs distributed turkeys and food boxes in Macon at World Changers Church on Saturday.

4. 'His hometown means everything to him': NFL player Roquan Smith feeds 65 Montezuma families

Each family received a frozen turkey and sides during the "Gratitude Huddle" event to take home for Thanksgiving.

5. Fort Valley Hope Church preps for annual Feed the City event

Since 1997, Hope Church has provided Thanksgiving meals to families across the state.

6. 'We can break that cycle of poverty': One woman's quest to improve literacy rates in Central Georgia

Lauralen Avery runs a program at the United Way of Central Georgia that aims to improve childhood literacy rates by providing early support to families.

7. 'I prayed about it': Abba House Middle Georgia gets new van

Abba House Middle Georgia asked for help from the community to get two new vans, and one Macon County couple helped in a big way.

8. My Teacher is Tops: Amanda Erceg

Erceg teaches at Alexander II Elementary and takes her class to the Museum of Aviation as part of a STEM program.

9. Mercer Law School commemorates 100 years of the 19th Amendment

Women were granted the right to vote 100 years ago, and Mercer Law has a special traveling exhibit to teach people about the road to ratification.

10. Macon family starts music scholarship for kids in honor of their son

The Whitten family is partnering with the Jazz Association of Macon to give students interested in music a chance and to honor their son, Marc.

11. 2020 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom crowned

Adalaide Richardson was crowned the new Little Miss Cherry Blossom and Walden Weatherford was crowned the new Little Mr. Cherry Blossom.

