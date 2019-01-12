Last week, Central Georgia's organizations gave back for Thanksgiving and Jones County High School had a special guest in the stands at their boys' basketball game.

1. Perry Zaxby's participates in sock drive in honor of Sam Poss

The fast food restaurant helped out with "Sam's Challenge" by collecting donated socks to help homeless people around central Georgia on Saturday.

2. Don't have cash? Salvation Army kettles now accept cashless donations

Shoppers now have the option of using Apple Pay or Google Pay if they don't have any cash.

3. Downtown Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off

It's that time of the year! The lights will come on every night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. through January 3rd.

4. Macon church partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver Thanksgiving dinner

Members of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer sent out almost 70 meals Thanksgiving morning!

5. 'It's been a blessing': Macon Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals in their new location

100 volunteers helped serve over 1,300 meals at both the new location and at Central City Park.

6. 'I'm enjoying my better life': Macon man thankful to be living in tiny home

A year after he tried to commit suicide, one Macon man is sober and focusing on his recovery.

7. Macon-Bibb County Fire Department continues turkey frying tradition

All of the proceeds from the turkey fry went to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

8. 'What she's doing for us is empowering us': Warner Robins woman connects Latina business owners

An online directory started by a Warner Robins entrepreneur connects Latina business owners with each other and resources in the community.

9. Shaq makes appearance at Jones County High basketball game

Jones County High's basketball team hosted Union Grove Tuesday night along with a special guest.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers player Bud Dupree holds Thanksgiving giveaway

Wilkinson County native and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree held his annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Tuesday.

11. The future of Macon music: Meet Magnolia Moon

Two sets of brothers make up Magnolia Moon, one of the bands performing at the Capricorn Studios reopening.

12. Macon-Bibb fire captain helps keep kids active over Thanksgiving break

Fire Captain Kelvin D. Watson volunteers at the L.H Williams Recreation Center to help keep kids active while they are out of school.

13. 'There's a lot more music to be made here:' Chuck Leavell recalls history of Capricorn Studios

Chuck Leavell, a former member of The Allman Brothers Band and current keyboardist for the Rolling Stones, was one of the original musicians to record at Capricorn.

14. They lost their baby. Now they're helping other couples through the heartache of stillbirths.

After losing their baby, a Warner Robins couple created 'Ollie's Box' to bring comfort to other parents experiencing a stillbirth.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.