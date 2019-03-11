1. 'They're just terrified that no one will remember them:' Warner Robins man tells life stories of hospice patients

Matt Riggins started the "Hands of Hospice" project by taking pictures of patients' hands and sharing the stories behind them.

2. 'He's having fun:' Telfair County 4-year-old plays drums with high school band

Seneca Whitehead first showed an interest in drumming at 15 months old.

3. 'There's definitely a need:' Baldwin County Schools starts supper program for kids after school

According to the non-profit Feeding America, Baldwin County's food insecurity rate for children is 26%. The school district is trying to change that.

4. 'When you walk in here, you're walking back in time:' Monroe County Courthouse sees 123 years of trials

The Monroe County Courthouse was built in 1896, and housed the famous trial of Andy Cook -- the man convicted of murdering two Mercer students in Juliette.

5. Patients trick-or-treat through children’s hospital at Navicent for Halloween

It’s all about giving kids and their families a chance to have a Halloween experience.

6. Washington County students help improve bus route system

Ridge Road Elementary's STEAM team came up with a plan to make the county's bus routes more efficient and hopefully help the driver shortage.

7. 'This building was badly needed:' Carl Vinson VA completes outpatient mental health facility

Leaders say this building will improve access to care for veterans struggling with their mental health.

8. Dublin elementary school receives nearly $14,000 to expand 'STEAM' studies

Susie Dasher Elementary and Georgia Southern University will work together to use the grant money to help teachers, students, and parents.

9. 'Revved Up and Ready:' 8th annual Cardiac Car Show held in Warner Robins

The event's purpose is to bring awareness to heart disease and educate the community on treatment and prevention.

10. 'The support means a lot to us veterans:' Carl Vinson VA Medical Center holds Fall Festival

The festival was supposed to happen last month, but was canceled due to the weather.

