8th District GOP holds annual fish fry in Perry

Featured speakers were Governor Brian Kemp and Congressman Austin Scott.

PERRY, Georgia — A tradition that's been happening for 20 years, the 8th Congressonal District Republican Party's Fish Fry happened on Saturday.

Senator John F. Kennedy says the fish fry began with Governor Sonny Perdue as a way for Republican party leaders to join their supporters and hear them out.

Kennedy says this is his 10th year attending.

He says it's great to get some southern fish fry, but also mingle with supporters and state leaders that make the event happen.



"It's a good time to come, of course it's always hot this time of year, and so we come down and have some great food, and fellowship and a good ole southern fish fry is a great way to do it," he said.

“We're committed when we go into the legislative session this winter to continue to put common sense polices that put you all first," said Governor Brian Kemp.

Kennedy says it was an off year for election, but several hundred people still made it out.