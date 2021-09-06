Gordon gets its first community center

The new Eagle's Life Center is the first of its kind in the area. The center will offer both children and adults resources to prepare for job interviews, write resumes and more.

"It's very exciting because we have a lot of programs that we will be offering (at the center)," said organizer April Smith. "This is a rural community and we don't have a community center here and the children usually, when they get out during the summer months, they don't have anything to do, so we will implement programs that will kind of get them geared up to do stuff during the summer."