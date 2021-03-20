Items given away will include food, water, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, backpacks for kids, and many more.

GORDON, Ga. — The Eagles Community Life Center wants to help out the people in Gordon.

The center and its sponsors will host an essentials drive to aid members of the community in the parking lot of their local Piggly Wiggly Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Items given away will include food, water, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, backpacks for kids, and many more.

Eagles Community Life Center Executive Director April Adside-Smith discussed why it's so important to have this event.

"It's just a help for the community to receive these items because they're going into the stores and some of them can't find them," Adside-Smith said, "So it's just a help out to the community to get them through until they get the items that they really need."