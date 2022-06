The city is down to one working well. They hope to have the well repaired in the "very near future."

GORDON, Ga. — The city of Gordon is asking people to conserve water as the city is down to just one working well.

Mayor Aprill Adside-Smith and the city council sent out a memo Monday, letting people know one of the city’s well is havingproblems.

They ask residents to conserve as much water as possible and refrain from any unnecessary watering outside. They hope to have the well repaired in the "very near future."