Kids got into the Halloween Spirit with Pumpkin carving in the park

MACON, Ga. — Are you ready for Halloween?

To get in the spooky spirit kids filled a building at Carolyn Crayton Park to bring in the fall season with its most beloved symbol: pumpkins.

Kids were able to pick out a pumpkin and carve all kinds of different designs into them; from their favorite Halloween characters to a traditional jack-lantern.

Two artists from Triangle Arts where there to help!