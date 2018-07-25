A new vegan restaurant opened at the Macon State Farmer's Market back in May.

Gourmet Goody Box actually derived from a food truck, according to Jessica Mack, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, John Mack.

She says it all started several years ago when she found herself weighing over 300 pounds.

"I knew I had to switch it up real quick," she said.

That's when she started making all of the food for her and her family from scratch. The family started with eating completely vegan one day a week until it became their lifestyle for each day.

After a couple of family engagements where others were exposed to her vegan food, she says folks started saying "you should sell this."

She and her husband made the decision to go for it and he built their food truck from the bottom up.

"We started out at the farmer's market," she said. "The local farmer's market here in Mulberry Market at Tattnall Square Park and then in Warner Robins at that market as well."

The restaurant opened on May 6, which was the one year anniversary of the Gourmet Goody Box food truck. However, they still operate out of the food truck.

Every menu item that the restaurant offers is completely vegan.

Initially, Gourmet Goody Box was known for its sweets, but Mack says the menu has evolved. The restaurant serves food that is familiar to those that are non-vegan including chicken nuggets, hoagies, a garden burger, waffles and pizzas. Soon, the restaurant will begin serving dinner.

"We use organic ingredients," she said. "So, farmers that are local here that are organic, we purchase from them."

The restaurant also purchases from some of its neighbors at the Macon State Farmer's Market.

There will be a Blues and BBQ event held at the Gourmet Goody Box on Sunday, August 12 to welcome the community to the restaurant. There will be live music and it will go from 2 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Gourmet Goody Box is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch on Sundays.

If you would like to know more about Gourmet Goody Box, you can visit its Facebook or Instagram.

