MACON, Ga. — Starting Tuesday, Georgia restaurants and bars will be able to welcome more people inside. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp signed an order easing COVID-19 restrictions including concert venues reopening. Wanya Reese talked to some business owners about why they are excited about his latest order.

"I was in the kitchen when we got the news and I told them it was like falling in love all over again," Cathy Reece said, owner of PROPS Steak and Seafood in Warner Robins.

On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp dropped some restrictions for restaurants, bars, and live performance venues. Reece says this move means more money for her business.

"So many people per square foot, that works out well when you're not busy. When you get busy, it gets very difficult, and honestly, it is very hard to not get greedy and seat those tables," Reece said.

The order removes capacity limits, allows buffets to open cafeteria-style or provide a sneeze guard, hand sanitizer, and regularly-cleaned utensils for self-serving. Workers will also have to wear face masks when dealing with customers.

"I think it is appropriate and I am appreciative for the incremental stages of how it is being implemented," Jeremy Jackson, owner of Daiquiris & More, said.

Bars like Daiquiris & More will also be allowed to welcome 50 people or 35 percent of their total listed fire capacity, which is greater.

"It gives all the businesses a chance to make sure you are in compliance, and it is not overwhelming to have a full house, but at the same time, shows the progress of us getting there," Jackson said.

Starting July 1st, live performance venues like the Grand Opera House can host shows under certain conditions.

"We've been sitting down and talking about our processes and what we think, but now that we know we can actually open in July were really getting into the nitty-gritty details about, 'This is what we need to buy, this is when we need to buy it,'" Executive Director Joe Patti said.

He added they may reopen for movies in late July, but are working to better understand Kemp's order for live concert venues.

