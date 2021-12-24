Gov. Brian Kemp, family visit Georgia National Guard in Texas

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp and his family made a trip to Texas to visit the Georgia National Guard on Christmas Eve.
In his Twitter post he says:
"They will not be with their loved ones this Christmas, because of their dedication to service above self.
It was our honor to thank them for that valued service.
We ask all Georgians to join our family in holding them in our hearts and prayers during this holiday season.
May God protect and bless them, and may He continue to bless our state and country."
