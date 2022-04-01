'A very net positive': Central Georgians hopeful about Kemp's plan to help fight food insecurity

Kemp says he wants to help end the cycle of hunger by increasing access to healthy food while supporting farm families.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new proposed program aimed at assisting farmers and food banks.

Kemp says he wants to help end the cycle of hunger by increasing access to healthy food while supporting farm families.

Kathy McCollum, the CEO of Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, understands that the foods we eat matter.

"Having access to that wonderful fresh food will certainly help people to live healthier lives," said McCollum. "The key to being able to control medical situations like diabetes and high blood pressure is often related to the foods that people are eating."

According to the governor, 4 million to 5 million pounds of produce a year go to waste. For a farmer like Lee Dickey of Dickey Farms who's most known for his peaches, pecans, and strawberries, the governor's plan is welcome.

"For people that are in need, I think that's where it becomes a very net positive, and especially to be able to get those folks fresh produce, I think, is a real added plus," said Dickey.

"There are about 102,000 people across our 24-county service area who are considered to be food insecure. It's vitally important for us to have those fresh fruit and vegetables," said McCollum.

Kemp says the move will allow more farmers to enter the market and get paid for their costs.

"This can kind of enhance that supply chain and enhance that ability to get it to where it needs to be. I think that's really where it can have a lot of success," said Dickey.

"We'd love to be able to accept those products from Georgia farmers. It makes us feel great that we are helping, economically, the people who are putting food on all of our tables," said McCollum.