Watch Live: Gov. Kemp, Dr. Toomey to update the public on COVID-19

The governor is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is set to give Georgia residents an update on COVID-19 in the state Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the governor's office, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will join him for the briefing at 9 a.m. in the Georgia State Capitol's north wing.

This comes a week after he extended COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.

In an executive order signed last Wednesday, Kemp extended all current COVID-19 restrictions until 11:59 p.m. on October 15.

The public health state of emergency was extended until November 9.

One minor change made in his latest order includes allowing workers at restaurants and bars to return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a confirmed positive or suspected COVID-19 case.

Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14 of this year, and it has been continuously extended since then.