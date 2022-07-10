Gov. Brian Kemp's 'cherished' mother-in-law dies, family says

ATLANTA — The Kemp family is mourning the loss of the first lady's mother, they shared on social media. She was 92.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called Jeane Argo a "cherished" member of their family and a "wonderful" mother to first lady Marty Kemp.
In a statement posted online, Marty Kemp said her mother "carefully tended to all those she loved."
"Jeane Argo's grandchildren affectionately called her by the nickname "goose." Today, she spread her wings to fly to heaven," Marty Kemp said. "We take comfort in knowing we will be with her again in that joyous place one day, and until then, we will cherish her memory and continue to be inspired by her love and beauty."