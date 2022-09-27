Gov. Kemp to issue State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely to begin in Central Georgia starting Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Ian's impact.

The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. The state of emergency covers all of Georgia’s 159 counties

The order allows the state to activate resources if needed. Read the order on the state's website.

