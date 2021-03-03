Gov. Kemp announces five more mass vaccination sites, including one in Sandersville

Word of Life Church in Sandersville will be opening on March 17 as a mass vaccination site

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp announced in a press conference Wednesday that the state will be opening five more mass vaccination sites.

Those sites will be located in Savannah, Waycross, Sandersville, Cartersville and Columbus.

The site in Sandersville will be located at the Word of Life Church at 1209 South Harris Street and is opening on March 17.

Kemp said that they have administered at least one dose to over 860,000 people over the age of 65, meaning they have vaccinated 60% of Georgia’s elderly population. In the past 28 days, they've given 1.1 million doses.

The state is set to receive about 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Kemp. These will be prioritized for educators.

Kemp said there will be an increased need for second doses as the eligibility requirements of Phase 1A+ expand on March 8. There are currently 75,000 Georgians on the waiting list.

“We have a wide variety of private providers... who are scheduling appointments,” Kemp said. Those include places like CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Ingles, Kroger and others.

The five additional vaccine sites will open on March 17. You can pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

They expect to give 20,000 more doses per week with the new sites. The scheduling tool on the website outlines the specifics on who is eligible to receive the vaccination.