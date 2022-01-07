Gov. Kemp intends to appoint Houston Judicial Circuit district attorney

The governor says he intends to appoint current acting DA William Kendall as George Hartwig's replacement.

It’s a new year and the Houston Judicial Circuit may soon have a new district attorney.

A Friday news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced his intent to appoint a district attorney -- and it’s the current ‘acting’ district attorney, William Kendall.

Former DA George Hartwig was re-elected to a four-year term in Nov. 2020 and then announced his retirement last August, leaving Kendall as his temporary replacement.

Back in December, Kendall told 13WMAZ he and three other people had been interviewed for the position, but did not know the governor’s timetable for making an appointment.

Kendall received his Bachelors of Science in Homeland Security and Public Safety from Vincennes University in Indiana, and his Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University School of Law.