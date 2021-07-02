Gov. Kemp plans re-election campaign rally in Perry

The Kemp Family and other Georgia Republicans will be gathering to drum up support for the governor's 2022 reelection campaign

PERRY, Ga. — Incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is heading to Central Georgia for a rally to drum up support for his 2022 campaign.

According to a media advisory, the rally will be held Saturday, July 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia Grown building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

A news release Thursday reported the Kemp campaign brought in a record $3.9 million in Q2 2021 -- bringing their total for the governor's race up to $12 million.

At a Saturday rally in Ohio, former President Donald Trump attacked both Gov. Kemp and previous gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during his speech.

Trump’s tension with Kemp came after the governor refused to overturn Georgia’s November presidential election results in which Joe Biden was declared the winner by a razor thin margin. The last time Georgia went blue in a presidential election was 1992.

The former president has since said he’d campaign against Governor Kemp’s re-election bid.

Former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones has previously stated that he plans to oppose Kemp in the GOP primary.