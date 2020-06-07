Gov. Kemp declares statewide state of emergency after weeks of violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Monday declaring a statewide state of emergency.
It also authorizes the activation of up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.
According to a news release, this comes after weeks of violent crime and property destruction in Atlanta.
It culminated in a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend with over 30 wounded in shootings, and five confirmed dead, including an 8-year-old.
"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," said Governor Kemp. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians."
The Georgia Guard will be at state buildings, like the Georgia State Capitol, Department of Public Safety HQ and the governor's mansion.
The order will also allow increased law enforcement presence on roadways and in communities, including in Atlanta.
